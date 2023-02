Department of Energy finds COVID Wuhan lab leak theory "plausible" but with "low confidence" A new classified report by the U.S. Energy Department has concluded with “low confidence” that it is plausible the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a laboratory leak. The World Health Organization recently shuttered it’s COVID-19 probe because of the Chinese government’s lack of cooperation, making it even harder to determine the origin or how to prevent a future pandemic. Catherine Herridge reports.