"Deny" "Defend" "Depose" written on shell casings found at scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder The words "deny," "defend" and "depose were written on shell casings recovered from the scene of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Police are still searching for the gunman who opened fire on Thompson Wednesday morning outside a New York City hotel. Anna Schecter, senior coordinating producer for the CBS News Crime and Public Safety Unit, has the latest.