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Democrats' midterm wins surpass post-Watergate gains

In 1974, following President Nixon's resignation due to the Watergate scandal, Democrats gained 49 House seats, four Senate seats and won four races for governor. After Tuesday, Democrats are on pace to possess the largest House majority either party has held since 1992, they've flipped six Senate seats and might flip two more and they've gained four more governor's mansions. On top of that, Republicans suffered huge losses in state legislative races in Georgia, Texas and Florida. CBS News' Major Garrett and Ed O'Keefe have more.
1h ago (08:49)
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