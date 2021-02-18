Democrats to unveil immigration overhaul bill, seeking to create path to citizenship for millions Congressional Democrats are expected to unveil a White House-backed bill Thursday that would overhaul the country's immigration laws. The bill would make farm workers, Temporary Protected Status holders, and so-called "Dreamers" eligible for green cards and allow them to apply for citizenship after three years; other eligible undocumented immigrants would be given an eight-year pathway to citizenship. Ed O'Keefe reports.