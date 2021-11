Democrats struggle to energize their base heading into 2022 midterm elections Less than a year from midterm elections, Democratic leaders are raising alarms over waning support in the party. President Joe Biden's approval ratings have dropped and many progressive party members fear not enough of the major Democratic agenda is being focused on. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss how the party is working to energize its base.