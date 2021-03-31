Democrats facing redrawing of congressional maps consider running for other offices The redrawing of congressional maps this year threatening to make it harder for some House Democrats to hold onto their seats. As Politico reports, some vulnerable incumbents are now considering running for statewide office. Politico congressional reporter Sarah Ferris joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, and more on why the Democratic Party is considering an overhaul to its primary elections calendar.