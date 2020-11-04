Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next Congress. Democrat Mondaire Jones made history as one of the first two openly gay Black men elected to the House of Representatives after winning his New York race. Also, North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn will soon be the youngest member of Congress at just 25 years old after winning his House race. Nancy Cordes shares more developments.