Democratic pollster John Anzalone on "The Takeout" — 11/18/2022 Democratic pollster John Anzalone joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout." Anzalone and Garrett discuss the 2022 midterms and the issues facing the Democratic party in Florida. Anzalone says "Biden was right" regarding the 2022 midterms and that voters spoke up on critical race theory, and says the polls showed more people voted against candidates than for candidates.