Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election for House seat in New York amid high-profile primaries It was an important night for Democrats in New York and Florida during the final set of primaries before November's midterm elections. In New York, Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election for the state's 19th Congressional District, and in Florida, Congressman Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the impact Tuesday's elections could have on Democrats' plans ahead of November.