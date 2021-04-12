Live

Deformed mountain lion baffles biologists

A mountain lion from Idaho has biologists scratching their heads, after its dead body was found with another full set of teeth and whiskers protruding from its forehead. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has the bizarre picture.
