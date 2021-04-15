Defense's medical expert classifies George Floyd's manner of death as "undetermined" Dr. David Fowler, the defense's medical expert, says George Floyd died from cardiac arrhythmia due to his underlying heart condition. Floyd said there were also a number of contributing factors, such as Floyd's drug use and exposure to carbon monoxide, leading him to classify Floyd's manner of death as "undetermined." The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Floyd's death as a homicide. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe breaks down what this means for the case.