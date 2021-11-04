Defeat in Virginia and narrow lead in New Jersey raise red flags for Democrats In a race that was supposed to be a comfortable victory for Democrats, CBS News projects New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will narrowly win a second term. Democrats are growing concerned about the party’s messaging following former Governor Terry McAuliffe’s defeat in Virginia. And Congress has yet to pass President Biden’s infrastructure bill or Build Back Better plan. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.