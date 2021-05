Deadly Amtrak train derailment in Washington state At least three people were killed Monday when a train derailed in DuPont, Washington, sending train cars onto the highway below. The accident occurred just hours after another incident that caused massive transportation disruptions: the power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. CBS News transportation safety analyst and former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, Mark Rosenker, joins CBSN with the latest.