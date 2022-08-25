Deadline for Justice Department to submit redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search Today is the deadline for the Justice Department to submit its redacted version of the affidavit used as the basis of the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. The Florida judge who approved the search will then decide whether to release the redacted version to the public. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discusses the latest from outside the West Palm Beach courthouse.