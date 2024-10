D.C. Ellipse park where Harris is speaking today has Trump connection Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her closing argument before the 2024 election in Washington, D.C., where she will speak from the Ellipse, the park south of the White House where former President Donald Trump addressed his followers before the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on Capitol Hill. CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports, and Fin Gómez has more on the fallout over the racist comments at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.