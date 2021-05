Daycare workers charged with giving toddlers melatonin-laced gummy bears Three daycare workers who allegedly gave gummy bears that were laced with melatonin to a group of 2-year-old children to calm them down for nap time have been arrested. The women told police they don't feel what they did is wrong because melatonin is an over-the-counter sleep aid. CBS Chicago's Suzanne LeMignot reports.