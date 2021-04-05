Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dave Grohl: I'd never win "American Idol"

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl says he'd never win "American Idol" and that's OK with him. Watch the clip to hear who else Grohl thinks doesn't stand a chance. Watch Anderson Cooper's report "Foo Fighters."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.