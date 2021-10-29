Darien Gap 2021: A Haitian Exodus In 2010, a devastating earthquake drove Haitians from their homeland to rebuild their lives. Ten years later in the wake of a pandemic-shattered economy, thousands of native born Haitians that had made their home in South America left their lives behind again and began making their way north to America. CBSN Originals met families preparing to cross the treacherous Darien Gap, dense jungle that correspondent Adam Yamaguchi trekked 4 years earlier to document the sacrifice migrants are willing to make in the hopes of finding a better life in the US.