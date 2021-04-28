Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dangers of the four-day work week?

Professor Allard Dembe from The Ohio State University has done studies on the four-day work week, which companies like Google have tested. Dembe explains why the schedule may actually be hazardous your health.
