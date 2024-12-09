Watch CBS News

Dame Judi Dench | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2002, Ed Bradley spoke with actress Judi Dench, then 67, about her life and career. Despite having worked steadily for over 40 years, at the time Dench told Bradley that she still feared never getting another job.
