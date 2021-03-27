Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dallas declared Ebola-free

The Ebola outbreak in Dallas has officially ended. Time has run out for monitoring those who came in contact with people who contracted the virus. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins CBSN to discuss latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.