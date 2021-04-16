Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cuban high school jazz band makes American debut

A group of high school students from Cuba were in N.Y. this past week for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: taking a master class with jazz master, Wynton Marsalis. On Tuesday, they made their American debut. Marlie Hall has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.