Crocheting magical gifts for special patients

Holly Christensen, a former oncology nurse, saw how much joy could be brought to young cancer patients and their families when she made a Rapunzel wig out of soft yarn for a friend's daughter undergoing chemotherapy. What began in 2015 as a thoughtful gift has since spun into a national non-profit, the Magic Yarn Project. Volunteers at 10 chapters nationwide transform yarn into character wigs for kids with cancer (or any child dealing with medical hair loss). Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.
