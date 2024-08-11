Crocheting magical gifts for special patients Holly Christensen, a former oncology nurse, saw how much joy could be brought to young cancer patients and their families when she made a Rapunzel wig out of soft yarn for a friend's daughter undergoing chemotherapy. What began in 2015 as a thoughtful gift has since spun into a national non-profit, the Magic Yarn Project. Volunteers at 10 chapters nationwide transform yarn into character wigs for kids with cancer (or any child dealing with medical hair loss). Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.