Live

Watch CBSN Live

Science writer explains why it's unlikely U.S. will reach "herd immunity"

Despite a decline in new COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccinations, some experts say it's unlikely America will reach "herd immunity." Science writer Carl Zimmer, author of The New York Times "Matter" column, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to explain why. He also discusses the next generation of coronavirus vaccines and what is currently known about a variant prevalent in India that's been detected in the U.S.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.