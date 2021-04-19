Live

COVID-19 death toll passes 3 million worldwide

More than 3 million people have died from COVID-19 from around the world, as many pockets of the globe continue to see surging cases and deaths. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.
