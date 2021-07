COVID-19 infections rise as officials fight vaccine hesitancy and misinformation All 50 states in the country are reporting rising COVID-19 infection rates for the first time since January. Most hospitalizations and deaths now involve people who have not been vaccinated. Dan Diamond, a national health reporter for the Washington Post, joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the reasons behind vaccine hesitancy and the problem of rampant misinformation.