COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as Omicron variant spreads Omicron's rapid spread is fueling a wave of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States. More children are also being admitted to hospitals, according to CDC data. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian reports from Houston. Then Dr. Jeremy Faust, emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN's Lilia Luciano to discuss the latest on the pandemic.