Author of book on 1918 flu pandemic on herd immunity and the future of COVID-19 A new op-ed in the Washington Post says the U.S. could reach herd immunity before the end of the year. John M. Barry, author of "The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History" spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the piece he wrote and what the future of COVID-19 could look like.