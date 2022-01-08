Global COVID cases top 300 million with Omicron driving surge in U.S. The world surpasses 300 million COVID-19 cases as the spike in new infections in the U.S. fueled by the Omicron variant shows no signs of slowing down. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations throughout the country. Then, Dr. Shad Marvasti, an associate professor and the director of public health, prevention and health promotion at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.