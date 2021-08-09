Couple attempts over 100 Olympic events in charity fundraiser As athletes in Tokyo were competing at the top of their sport, a couple of amateur athletes in the U.K. were attempting their own Olympics, to raise money for ALS research. CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab met Stuart Bates and Charlotte Nichols during their ambitious endeavor to complete over 100 sporting events in the 17 days of the Tokyo Olympics. He follows up with them at a marathon finish where they smashed their fundraising target.