Could female crash test dummies improve vehicle safety? Here's what to know about the effort Women make up more than half of U.S. drivers, but are 73% more likely to suffer serious injuries in a crash than men, and are 17% more likely to be killed, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A bipartisan group of women senators are hoping female crash test dummies could help solve the issue. In a statement, the DOT said Secretary Sean Duffy "appreciates Congress' interest in resolving this issue and is committed to accelerating the process to improve safety for all Americans," adding regulators are in the process of testing and evaluating updates to the new test dummies. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.