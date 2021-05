Could diet help slow symptoms of multiple sclerosis? In our morning rounds, a new approach to fight multiple sclerosis -- a disease where the body attacks its own central nervous system. MS affects about 400,000 people in the United States. It is two to three times more common among women. Current treatments may have severe side effects, and there is no cure. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss a cutting edge, but low-tech attempt to slow the symptoms.