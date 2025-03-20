Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved? | Post Mortem A woman sought help when she was attacked, stalked, and intimidated by her husband. It didn't stop him from killing her. Watch "Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved?" and then join CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti and 48 Hours producer Mead Stone on "Post Mortem" as they discuss the case of Angela Prichard, who was gunned down at her workplace by her estranged husband in Bellevue, Iowa. They discuss the 9-1-1 call Angela made in the final moments of her life where she named her killer, the two no-contact orders she had against her husband, Christopher, and why her family believes the police didn't do enough to protect her.