Doctor on COVID vaccine trials, airport screening and indoor dining British drug company AstraZeneca says it still expects to know the efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020, provided trials can resume promptly. Plus, the Trump administration reportedly considers ending some airport health screenings, and New York City allows limited indoor dining for the first time in more than six months. Internal medicine physician Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joins CBSN to talk about the latest news on the pandemic.