Coronavirus drug remdesivir comes at a cost for Americans A five-day treatment of remdesivir, one of two known drugs proven to help treat COVID-19, will cost $3,120 for a typical U.S. patient with commercial insurance. Gilead Sciences, the drugmaker, has promised a lower “government price,” but that excludes Medicare and Medicaid. Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joined CBSN to discuss the potential impact.