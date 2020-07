Coronavirus cases surge in 40 states as U.S. braces for holiday weekend Coronavirus is surging in 40 states across the U.S., with more than 2.5 million confirmed cases nationwide. The death toll is rising to more than 129,000. Cities and states, like California, have shut beaches ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend in an effort to control the rising COVID-19 infection rates. Michael George reports from Rockaway Beach in New York.