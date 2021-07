Coronavirus cases now rising in every state as CDC warns of "pandemic of the unvaccinated" Coronavirus infections are on the rise in every state for the first time since January. As Lilia Luciano reports, experts warn the pandemic has entered a dangerous stage. Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on what lies ahead.