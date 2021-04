Cops shift strategy to help people escape active shooter incidents Law enforcement is trying to understand why active shooter incidents are on the rise. Between 2000 and 2013, 160 of them were recorded. The FBI reported 45 incidents from 2000 to 2006, but over the next seven years, that number more than doubled to 115. Sixty percent of those shootings ended before officers arrived on scene. Kris Van Cleave reports on how police are preparing for these attacks.