COP29, the U.N. conference on climate change, underway in Azerbaijan The United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP29, is underway in Azerbaijan at a time when the U.S. is producing more oil than any country and is expected to produce more when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated in January. Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist and director of the Climate Matters Program at Climate Central, joined CBS News to discuss the conference.