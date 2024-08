Cook Political Report shifts 3 states toward Harris The nonpartisan Cook Political Report is moving Arizona, Georgia and Nevada from "lean Republican" to "toss-up." CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto has more on the state of the 2024 race. Then, Shelby Talcott, politics reporter for Semafor, and Tom LoBianco, co-founder of and national politics reporter for 24sight News, join with analysis.