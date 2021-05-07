"Rigging" controversy and its effect on the DNC Former interim Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile reportedly says in her new book that she considered trying to replace Hillary Clinton with then-Vice President Joe Biden -- just weeks before the election. CBSN political contributor and Democratic strategist Nomiki Konst, Democratic strategist and contributor for The Hill Michael Starr Hopkins and Democratic strategist and Martin O'Malley's former deputy campaign manager Lis Smith join CBSN to discuss the latest DNC drama and its effect on the Virginia gubernatorial race.