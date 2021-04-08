Controversy over Johnny Depp's Whitey Bulger movie, “Black Mass” For 20 years, James “Whitey” Bulger was Boston’s most notorious crime boss. He is currently serving two life sentences in federal prison. New movie "Black Mass," starring Johnny Depp, is getting rave reviews for its performances, but some victims and families -- and even Bulger himself -- are not happy about the movie. New York Times best-selling author T.J. English has a new book out about Bulger titled, “Where the Bodies Were Buried: Whitey Bulger and the World That Made Him.” English joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the movie and Bulger's history.