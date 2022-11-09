Control of Congress still up in the air: CBS News Flash Nov. 9, 2022 Ballots are being counted with control of Congress hanging in the balance. CBS News rated the House as leaning Republican, but tight contests were keeping the Senate a toss-up. Democrats scored a big victory in Pennsylvania, where John Fetterman is projected to have beaten Dr. Mehmet Oz in a bruising battle for a Senate seat. President Biden made congratulatory calls to Democrats. Ex-President Donald Trump claimed on social media that the GOP had “a great evening.”