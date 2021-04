Congress votes to allow 9/11 families to sue Saudi Arabia "The House passed a bill Friday that would allow families of 9/11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia for any role in the terror attacks. The Senate passed the measure last May and it's now headed to the president's desk. Obama stated in a CBS News interview last spring that the bill would damage diplomatic ties and open the door for people in other countries to sue the U.S. Marlie Hall has the latest.