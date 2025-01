Congress to certify Trump's election win, 4 years after Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the joint session of Congress Monday to tally all electoral votes and certify President-elect Donald Trump's election win. The certification comes four years after Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol to try to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. CBS News' Naomi Ruchim and Olivia Rinaldi have more.