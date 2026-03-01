Congress remains divided on Trump's decision to strike Iran Lawmakers remain divided on the Trump administration's decision to strike Iran in a joint attack with Israel. Sen. Tom Cotton told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," that "We would all celebrate if the Iranian people were able to rise up and reclaim their freedom." Sen. Chris Murphy, meanwhile, said that President Trump would not have gotten authorization from Congress to launch the attack if he'd asked for it. CBS News' Taurean Small has more.