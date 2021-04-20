Live

Watch CBSN Live

Concerns growing over Zika threat in U.S.

There are now 10 new cases of locally-contracted Zika virus in Florida. Infectious diseases specialist at NYU Langone Dr. Daniel Eiras joins CBSN with more on the growing Zika virus concerns and how health officials may stop the spread.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.