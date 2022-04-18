Concerns about gun violence after multiple shootings over the holiday weekend Two separate shootings took place in South Carolina over the weekend while another turned deadly during a party in Pittsburgh. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste has more on the attacks. Then former police lieutenant Lisa Dadio, the director of the Center for Advanced Policing and assistant dean of the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Science at the University of New Haven, joins CBS News to discuss this recent spike in gun violence across the U.S.