Reaction in Colombia amid tensions with U.S. over strikes on alleged drug boats Since early September, the Trump administration has struck at least seven alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean. Colombia's president is now accusing the U.S. of murder, claiming one of the attacks hit a fisherman. In response, President Trump said he cut off aid to Colombia and will impose new tariffs. Margarita Rojas, director of internal information at Caracol Televisión, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.