Companies battle to be first in space tourism Jeff Bezos' "Blue Origin" successfully launched a test rocket, proving it is one step closer to space tourism. The "New Shepard" blasted off in Texas, going 58 miles into the air before returning to Earth. The Amazon founder is competing in a space race with other billionaires including Richard Branson and Elon Musk. CNET editor-at-large Tim Stevens joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the competition.